2,866 flood victims in relief centres in Kodagu

As many as 58 flood-prone areas have been identified in Kodagu district.

There are 26 flood-prone areas in Madikeri taluk, 16 in Virajpet taluk, three in Somwarpet, five in Kushalnagar Town Panchayat, and eight flood-prone areas in Virajpet Town Panchayat jurisdiction.

A total of 250 persons and 20 cattle have been rescued by NDRF, Indian Army, General Thimmayya National Academy Of Adventure, police personnel, River Rafting Association and others. A total of 2,866 victims from 817 families have been shifted to 34 relief centres. The landslide, uprooting of trees have disrupted the movement of vehicles in 17 places.

Coorg Institute of Medical Sciences has opened a 24x7 medical helpline. Those in need of medical help can contact 08272 220606 and 72590 03403, 94492 63129.