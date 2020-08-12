304 houses damaged due to heavy rain in district

A total of 304 houses are damaged due to heavy rain in Kodagu district.

Among the damaged houses, 65 are in Madikeri, 133 in Somwarpet and 106 houses in Virajpet taluks.

Also, agricultural crops on 3,200 hectares of land and Horticulture crops on 32,500 hectares have been damaged.

Roads damaged

Damages have also been caused to 35.80 kms of state highway, 26.78 kms of district main roads, 260.37 kms of rural roads and 47 kms of urban roads. That apart, 20 bridges, 2,012 electricity poles, 25,650 km of electricity cables, 75 transformers, 74 school buildings, 13 Anganwadi centres, 1 community hall, 32 minor irrigation lakes, 48 water supply and sanitation units, 18 retaining walls and one government building have also been damaged.

A total of 585 people have been rescued during the floods in the district.

The details of people rescued at various places is as follows: Napoklu - 13, Hodawada - 13, Nelyahudikeri - 96, Kadagadalu - 150, Balamuri - 7, Kottamudi - 29, Cheriyaparambu - 7, Balegundi village - 6, Nalvattekre - 12, Bettageri - 8, Bottlappa paisari and Kadagadalu - 51, Kaimadu - 5, Neerukolli - 43, Maithadi - 40, Kondangeri - 8, Siddapura - 8, Thannimani - 50, Bettadakadu - 10, Atturu Nalluru Kottageri paisari - 10, Balele - 2 and Chamiyala - 17

Relief centres

The district administration has opened 9 relief centres in the district, providing shelter to 506 people from 217 families.

A total of 232 flood-affected people are staying in three relief centres in Madikeri taluk while 274 people from 113 families are sheltered in six relief centres in Virajpet.

In Madikeri taluk - 102 victims from 50 families are accommodated at Kashi Mutt in Bhagamandala hobli of Madikeri taluk, 95 victims from 39 families are sheltered in KVG College, Bhagamandala and 35 victims from 15 families are accommodated in Government Composite PU College, Kadagadalu.

In Virajpet taluk, 41 people from 21 families are sheltered in Government Model Primary School in Kadagadalu; 27 persons from 8 families are accommodated in Government High School, Kondangeri; 36 people from 19 families are sheltered in Basaveshwara community hall in Karadigodu; 112 people from 36 flood-affected families are accommodated in Government Model Higher Primary School in Hudikeri; 16 people from 5 families are sheltered in Government Model Primary School in Balyamunduru and 42 people from 24 families are staying in the relief centre opened at Government Model Primary School in Chikkapet, Virajpet.