31-ft Anjaneya statue arrives at Chunchanakatte

The statue will be installed on May 20 and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda would unveil it

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 08 2022, 22:38 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 02:28 ist
The 31-foot-tall statue of Lord Anjaneya. Credit: DH Photo

A 31-foot-tall monolithic statue of Lord Anjaneya is all set to be installed at the Rama temple at Chunchanakatte in K R Nagar taluk of the district. It reached Chunchanakatte to a grand reception recently.

As part of the ceremony, scion of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, along with K R Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, offered puja to the statue, carved by sculptor Arun Yogiraj at his workshop here on Friday. Later, it was transported to Chunchanakatte.

The statue will be installed on May 20 and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda would unveil it, said Mahesh.

The Anjaneya statue will be another attraction at the temple. At present, the temple is home to the statues of Rama and Sita. The Anjaneya statue will be placed next to that of Rama, he said.

It took 15 months for Arun, who shot to fame with his statue of Adi Shankaracharya that was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, to carve the Anjaneya statue in Hoysala style.

MLC C N Manjegowda, former mayors R Lingappa and M J Ravikumar were present on the occasion.  

