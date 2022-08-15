4 of Hyderabad family among five killed in Bidar mishap

Five people, including four of a family, were killed and four others sustained injuries in a car container truck collision near Bhangur check-post on Hyderabad-Solapur highway in the taluk on Monday.

Deceased are: Giridhar (45), a head constable and resident of Begumpet in Hyderabad, his wife Anitha (36), Mayank (2), Priyanaka (15) and Dinesh (35), Giridhar’s friend and the car driver.

Injured Rajitha, Saritha, Shalini and Sarala have been shifted to Hyderabad after being administered the first aid at the district hospital.

The accident occurred when the victims were travelling to Ganagapur in Kalaburagi district.

The speeding car rammed the truck from behind, killing all five on the spot.