Four persons from one family in Ramdurg town in the Belagavi district reportedly ended their lives by consuming poison. The incident came to light on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Praveen Ramesh Shettar (37), his wife Rajeshwari (27), daughter Amruta (8) and son Advil (6).

The reasons for them taking this extreme step were not known. It is suspected that they consumed pesticide.

Ramdurg police are investigating.