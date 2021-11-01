4,685 houses for beneficiaries, says Minister Gopalaiah

Excise Minister K Gopalaiah said that the government had taken up works to provide houses to 4,685 beneficiaries for the year 2021-22, under various housing schemes.

In his Rajyotsava message on Monday, Gopalaiah said, "Rs 22.36 crore has been released for the housing project in Hassan district so far."

The Minister explained that there was a target to achieve solid waste management units in 267 gram panchayats and Rs 8.2 crore was released. "Around 31 grama panchayats have been selected under Amrut Mahotsava and all basic facilities will be provided," he assured.

He explained the disbursal of Rs 48 crore for the rehabilitation works due to flood and drought in Hassan district and Rs 50 crore compensation provided to 40,782 farmers for crop loss.

Deputy Commissioner R Girish, ZP CEO B A Paramesh and CMC president R Mohan were present.