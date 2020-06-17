47 buses to ferry Dakshina Kannada students from Kerala border for II PU exam

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has made arrangements for the KSRTC and school buses to help students from Kerala, studying in Dakshina Kannada, to write their II PU English exam on June 18. A total of 47 buses will ferry 1,043 students from the border areas of Kerala to the respective examination centres.

The students have been asked to be present at a designated place to board the bus at 7 am and have to get their hall ticket and identity card, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

All the students should mandatorily wear masks and use sanitisers before entering the examination centres. The principals of colleges, where students from Kerala, are studying have been asked to deploy staff to make arrangements to ensure that students reach the examination centres on time and get back home after the exam.

Twenty-two KSRTC buses and 11 schools buses have been arranged from Talapady toll gate near Mariyashrama Church, two each KSRTC buses from Punyakoti Nagara in Mudipu, Bayar and Anekal in Vittal border, one KSRTC bus from Pathur in Kurnadu border, three KSRTC buses from Saradka in Vittal border, school buses from Kayar Padav in Puttur border, Panjikallu in Sullia border, Karike in Sullia border and Alatti Baddadka have been arranged.

A total of 26,942 students will write the PU Exam in Dakshina Kannada district. As many as 6322 students from DK district have chosen to write their exam in the centres near to their hometown, following the COVID-19 pandemic, said officials.