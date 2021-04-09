647 grams of gold worth Rs 30 lakh seized at Mangalore International Airport

The officers of Mangalore air customs apprehended a man and seized 647 grams of gold that was being smuggled into the country, at Mangalore International Airport (MIA).

The surveillance team led by Deputy Commissioner of Customs Avinash Kiran Rongali had profiled and intercepted a passenger named Ibrahim Panalam Abdullah hailing from Alampady in Kasargod on his arrival from Dubai.

The passenger had arrived in the Spicejet flight SG 146 from Dubai. He tried to smuggle the gold by concealing it in his innerwear. The value of the seized gold is Rs 30.73 lakh. Further investigation is in progress.

A Crucial role of surveillance and interception was carried out by Superintendents Sateesh and Shrikanth in the team.