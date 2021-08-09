9 Dakshina Kannada students get perfect score in SSLC

As many as nine students in Dakshina Kannada district have scored full marks (625), in SSLC examinations, the results which were announced on Monday.

The top scorers of the district are Ananya M D from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subrahmanya; Ganesh Hanamanthappa Veerapur from Alva’s Kannada Medium School in Moodbidri; Keerthana Shenoy from Canara High School, Urwa; M Sanyuktha D Prabhu from St Mary’s English Medium School in Belthangady; N Prateek Mallya from SVS Temple English Medium School in Bantwal; Rithika from St Gerosa Girls High School in Mangaluru; Shreesha Sharma K from St Gerosa Girls High School from Mangaluru; Tanisha Rai from Bethany English Medium School in Puttur and Venessa Sharina D’Souza from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subrahmanya.

Ananya was ecstatic when she got her scores. “Anything can be achieved if you have confidence in yourself. I studied hard and expected full marks and want to become an IAS officer to serve the people.”

“I hail from Olalambe in Guthigar village and had to walk for one-kilometer to reach the main road to board a bus. Many a time buses too remained elusive and had to depend on autorickshaw to reach the school. Though my father used to drop me to the main road in morning, I had to walk in the evening from bus stop to the house.”

“I was consistent in my studies from the beginning. Without the physical classes, our teachers used to send us videos of the chapters which helped me to understand the concept,” she said.

“Hard work which helped me to achieve success,” said Keerthana Shenoy. “I did not have any pressure to study from my parents and teachers. Teachers helped me to clear doubts and sent us study materials and helped to focus on studies amid the lockdown. I was learning music which helped me to relax as well.”

“As I was interested in Sanskrit, I did a course in Sanskrit during the lockdown as well, which also helped me to refresh my mind. I will pursue science stream in PU and want to become an engineer,” she added.

The toppers said they had a challenge with the change in question paper pattern by shifting to MCQ format, which made them to work harder.

As many as 30,606 students had enrolled for the exam in the district. The officials from Department of Public Instruction said the pattern of examination were new for the students. To help the students to prepare, model question papers and question banks were sent to each student in the district through schools.