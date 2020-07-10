Aashada: dignitaries violate norms; visit Chamundi Hill

Despite the district administration and the temple management restricting the entry of devotees to the Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamudi Hill, on all the Aashada Fridays, dignitaries including minister, actor, MP and MLA, visited the temple and had darshan of the goddess.

Rural Development and Panchayt Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, actor Darshan, MP Pratap Simha, MLA L Nagendra, deputy Mayor C Sridhar, and also a few devotees visited the temple and offered prayers to the presiding deity.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the district administration had banned the entry of visitors to the temple, on all the Aashada Fridays. Despite ban, the dignitaries visited the temple, clearly violating the norms.

People expressed anguish against them for violating the norms and questioned about their responsibility.

Chandrashekar of Gokulam wanted to know, how can they visit the temple despite ban orders in place.

The people’s representative and actors should be role models for the common people, he said.