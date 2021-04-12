Active Covid cases in Dakshina Kannada cross 1,000

Active Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada crosses 1,000-mark

Out of 1,072 cases, only 144 are undergoing treatment in hospitals

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 12 2021, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 11:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Dakshina Kannada district registered a total of 133 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and the active cases in the district reached 1,072.

The total positive cases in the district currently stand at 36,785 while 34,970 have recovered and discharged.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Out of 1,072 cases, only 144 are undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining are in home isolation.

District nodal officer Dr Ashok said that 31 patients have been admitted to Wenlock Hospital while 10 are in government hospitals in Bantwal, Belthangady and Puttur. The remaining are undergoing treatment at private hospitals. The district has sufficient beds.

DHO Dr Kishore Kumar said that the vaccination festival (Lasika Utsav) will be held across the district till April 14. A special vaccination campaign will be held across the district on April 15.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangaluru
Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Yuri Gagarin: A symbol of Russian success

Yuri Gagarin: A symbol of Russian success

Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA

Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

Robots on call for grocery delivery in Singapore

Robots on call for grocery delivery in Singapore

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

How to spot depression in young children?

How to spot depression in young children?

Over 2,000 years on, Sanskrit remains popular in China

Over 2,000 years on, Sanskrit remains popular in China

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

 