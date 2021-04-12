Active Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada crosses 1,000-mark

Dakshina Kannada district registered a total of 133 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and the active cases in the district reached 1,072.

The total positive cases in the district currently stand at 36,785 while 34,970 have recovered and discharged.

Out of 1,072 cases, only 144 are undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining are in home isolation.

District nodal officer Dr Ashok said that 31 patients have been admitted to Wenlock Hospital while 10 are in government hospitals in Bantwal, Belthangady and Puttur. The remaining are undergoing treatment at private hospitals. The district has sufficient beds.

DHO Dr Kishore Kumar said that the vaccination festival (Lasika Utsav) will be held across the district till April 14. A special vaccination campaign will be held across the district on April 15.