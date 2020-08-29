'Cooperation led to happy ending to statue issue'

All cooperated for peace that led in happy ending of statue issue: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Aug 29 2020, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 11:36 ist
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi garlanding statue of Sangolli Rayanna installed at Peeranwadi village in Belagavi taluk on Saturday.

Water Resources and District In-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that admirers of Sangolli Rayanna and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj cooperated for maintaining peace at Peeranwadi village in Belagavi taluk that resulted in the tension over issue of statue of the freedom fighter ending peacefully and on a happy note.

Jarkiholi told reporters here on Saturday that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna were national heroes and cannot be confined to any caste or community. Both should be respected.

Tension has been diffused by admirers of both Sangolli Rayanna and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with them opting for peace. Talks will be held with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa regarding the cases being filled on Friday, he said.

Deputy Commissioner will send proposal to the government regarding getting legal sanctity for the Sangolli Rayanna statue. I will not make any comments on the legal procedure, Jarkiholi stated.

K S Eshwarappa
Sangolli Rayanna
Ramesh Jarkiholi
Chhatrapati Shivaji
Belagavi
Karnataka

