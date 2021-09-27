Almatti to get zoo soon

In a bid to lure more tourists to Almatti, the Karnataka government has decided to set up a zoo at the Lal Bahadur Shastri reservoir site, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said on Monday.
Speaking at a World Tourism Day event at Muchkhandi near Bagalkot, Karjol said, “The Almatti dam has emerged as a major tourist destination with world-class gardens, musical fountain and boat ride. The proposed zoo will further promote tourist activities in the region.”
