Almatti to get zoo soon

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol was speaking at a World Tourism Day event at Muchkhandi

DHNS
DHNS, Bagalkot,
  • Sep 27 2021, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 00:23 ist
Govind Karjol. Credit: DH File Photo

In a bid to lure more tourists to Almatti, the Karnataka government has decided to set up a zoo at the Lal Bahadur Shastri reservoir site, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said on Monday.

Speaking at a World Tourism Day event at Muchkhandi near Bagalkot, Karjol said, “The Almatti dam has emerged as a major tourist destination with world-class gardens, musical fountain and boat ride. The proposed zoo will further promote tourist activities in the region.”

