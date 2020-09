Taluk general hospital ambulance driver Azmath died of Covid-19 in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

He was being treated in the district general hospital for the past five days. Later, he was shifted to Bengaluru as his condition deteriorated. Health Minister B Sriramulu had tweeted that Azmath served as Corona warrior and his service saved the lives of many people.

The government would provide compensation to his family members shortly.