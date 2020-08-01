Asked to go home, Bidar man chases constable with sword

A man wielding a talwar or a sword chased a police constable in the wee hours of Saturday in the old city here after he was directed to go home by the latter.

The police on duty noticed a man standing on the roadside early morning and told him to return home. Enraged over it, the accused pulled out a talwar kept in the side bag of his motorbike and chased the cop.

The panicked constable ran towards the Superintendent of Police's office.

Upon hearing the commotion, people in the area rushed out of their houses and tried to catch hold of the accused who attempted to assault them as well.

Tension prevailed in the area for a while as the accused went around smashing windowpanes of the vehicles parked in front of the houses.

Finally, a man managed to catch hold of the accused from behind while the others snatched the talwar from him.

The police who arrived at the spot took the accused into custody.