Assault on CMC Commissioner: Civic workers temporarily withdraw two-day protest

DHNS
DHNS, Hassan,
  • Sep 19 2021, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 21:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The two-day protest staged by the pourakarmikas demanding action on Yatindra Para Medical College owner for assaulting City Municipal Council Commissioner Krishnamurthy was withdrawn temporarily.

The pourakarmikas have decided to attend duty by wearing black bands.

Krishnamurthy was allegedly assaulted for questioning the Para medical college owner for closing the vaccination centre in the afternoon. A complaint was lodged at Pension Mohalla police station. The pourakarmikas boycotted the work and staged a protest in front of the deputy commissioner's office on September 18.

The water supply to the city was stopped on that day. The streetlights too were not switched on till evening. The civic workers did not attend duty on Sunday also. They had also planned for a 'jail bharo' protest on Monday.

Uncleared garbage was strewn across the city for two days. However, they withdrew the protest after Krishnamurthy visited the protest venue and appealed to them to resume duty explaining that the police department and officials have urged to take action against the guilty.

Hassan
protest
Karnataka

