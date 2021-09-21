Auto driver killed in mishap near KB Palya

DHNS
DHNS, Holenarasipur,
  • Sep 21 2021, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 22:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

An auto driver was killed on the spot in a collision between a car and his autorickshaw near KB Palya on Hassan-Holenarasipur Road on Tuesday morning.

It is reported that the car driver took an U-turn on the highway when he hit an unregistered car and then the autorickshaw. The auto driver was thrown out from the vehicle and died on the spot. The car and the auto toppled due to the impact of the collision.

Both the car drivers have abandoned the cars and fled the spot. The police have seized the vehicles and a case is registered.

