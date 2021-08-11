Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav: Karnataka Coast Guard holds walkathon

The Coast Guard District Headquarters (Karnataka) organised a walkathon on Wednesday in order to commemorate India's 75 years of Independence with a theme “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav”.

Imamuddin Ahmad, Commissioner CGST and Customs, Mangaluru stressed on the importance of walkathon and said that it is a great way to get everyone on their feet and active by promoting healthy lifestyle.

He said a target of 75,000 steps for "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" should be one such event in which the spirit of freedom struggle, tribute to the martyrs and their pledge to create India could be experienced.

The significance of the event is to emphasise on India's glorious history and showcase India's development since Independence and to encourage people to remain healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives.

A total of 100 people participated in the walkathon near Custom Road covering 7.5 Kms. ICG Commanader DIG Venkatesh said that they have planned special community interaction drive for fishermen in next coming days and will be hoisting the national flag at various islands and light houses.