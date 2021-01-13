B R Hill temple closed for three days from Jan 14

Biligiri Ranganathaswamy temple at BR Hills, Yalandur taluk, that draws thousands of devotees during Sankranthi festival, has been closed for devotees from January 14 to 16, in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

Chikkarathotsava (car festival) used to be conducted on the third day of Sankranthi every year. Around 20,000 people visited the temple during Sankranthi in 2020. As more than 10,000 people were expected to visit the temple on Sankranti day, the authorities have decided to restrict the entry of devotees.

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi has issued orders that except officials on government duty and elected representatives, others are restricted from visiting the temple for three days.