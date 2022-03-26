Ban madrasas as they are creating anti-national elements: MLA

MLA and Chief Minister's Political Secretary MP Renukacharya stated that he would urge Chief Minister and Primary and Secondary Education Minister to ban madrasas as they are creating anti-national elements.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he alleged that 'madrasas' teach provocative lessons to young minds and they become anti-national elements in the future. "So we don't need such institutes. Let Muslim students study in regular schools as they are also children of Indians or else 'madrasas' must teach the regular syllabus. Besides, non-Muslims are not permitted to enter mosques or 'madrasas'. But people of all communities are permitted to study in schools run by various religious mutts," he said.

On the Hijab row, he alleged that the Popular Front of India, Social Democratic Party of India and Congress elders Zameer Ahmed Khan and U T Khader created it. "They supported the state-wide bandh called by Muslim organisations in protest against High Court's verdict on Hijab. The court has not banned Hijab. It has only directed Muslim students not to wear it in classrooms," he said.

On KPCC Spokesperson's allegation that he obtained a fake SC certificate by using his political power for his daughter, he said his family members have not obtained any benefit from the government. He also made it clear that he is ready to face punishment if he is proved guilty.

He said he has not committed any mistake and has the highest regard for India's Constitution. He added that he is secular and respects all castes.

He said he has filed a defamation case against KPCC Spokesperson for baseless allegations made against him. He also warned that he would not tolerate if his daughter Chetana is dragged into the issue again.

