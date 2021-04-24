BEO writes letters to build confidence in SSLC students

In order to encourage and motivate students to excel in the upcoming SSLC exams, Puttur Block Education Officer (BEO) Lokesh C has written letters to them.

The letter aims at instilling confidence in the students preparing to face the examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The letters will reach all 5,028 students, who will be writing their exams in June.

In the letter, the BEO stated, “The SSLC is an important phase in the life of a student. It is like a panchanga for the life, to decide on what courses to be opted after school and what field to enter."

“Though I too believe in a theory that marks are not the end of the world, in this competitive world, everything is measured on the marks secured by the students. Hence, students should focus on scoring well.”

Further, he advised the students to study well for the sake of their careers and wellbeing. The use of TV and mobile phones should be reduced and the focus should be on securing more marks in the SSLC board exams, he added.

The BEO urged the students to prepare a timetable. It is better to study early in the morning and practice writing the answers. Small notes should be prepared for each lesson. The handwriting in the answer sheets should be neat and tidy.

The letter says, “The future is in your hands. You have to create your own opportunities. Hard work will open the doors to success. Let us celebrate the exam as a festival without any fear.”

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar has lauded the efforts of the BEO and personally called him to congratulate him.

Improving results

In order to improve the results, the department has prepared five sets of question papers in each subject for the students of Kannada and English medium schools. The soft copies were already sent to headmasters who in turn have ensured that it reaches the students in order to revise their curriculum.

Further, when parents arrive in schools to collect the food grains, a set of question papers is given to the students. After making their wards write answers to the question papers, the parents get the answers corrected from teachers.

A special passing package has been prepared for the below-average students to focus on passing marks. Community Centre Puttur, an organisation of Muslims, in association with the Education Department, is also visiting houses of students with religious leaders to instill confidence in them. Motivational camps were organised for the students, a month ago, by the BEO.