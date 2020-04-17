Bison, wild boars found dead in Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary

More than 10 wild boars and a bison were found dead in Lakkavalli region of Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary zone in the last 15 days.

Bhadra Project Tiger Director S Dhananjaya stated that the samples collected from the dead boars and a bison have been sent to the laboratory in Bengaluru. The report is awaited.

On April 1, decomposed bodies of five wild boars were spotted in the backwater region of Bhadra, at Mattikere area. The next day, another wild boar was found dead in the same area.

Bodies of wild boars were found in Hosahalli, Koligoodu and Mavinahalla on April 10, 12, and on April 14. The body of a bison was found in Jenuhalla on April 13.

Forest department staff said that the bodies of the animals were partially eaten by crocodiles and other wild boars.