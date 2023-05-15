BJP washed away in B S Yediyurappa tears, says seer

Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti Fakkireshwar Mutt has said that his prophecy on “BJP government being washed away in the tears of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa,” has come true now.

Speaking to reporters near Noolvi in Hubballi Rural taluk on Monday, the seer said that the BJP had neglected its leaders, including Yediyurappa, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, former deputy chief ministers Laxman Savadi and K S Eshwarappa. “This is the reason for today’s situation of the party,” he added.

“Everyone accepted Yediyurappa’s leadership and all community leaders demanded he should continue as chief minister. In spite of it, he was removed and now, BJP is in trouble, the seer said.

“When a seer makes a serious statement, they should think about it. After they came to power as a saffron force, they did not respect seers. They behaved arrogantly after they were accused of taking commissions and other corruption charges, he said.