BJP washed away in B S Yediyurappa tears, says seer

Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti Fakkireshwar Mutt has said that his prophecy on “BJP government being washed away in the tears of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa,” has come true now.
Speaking to reporters near Noolvi in Hubballi Rural taluk on Monday, the seer said that the BJP had neglected its leaders, including Yediyurappa, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, former deputy chief ministers Laxman Savadi and K S Eshwarappa. “This is the reason for today’s situation of the party,” he added.
“Everyone accepted Yediyurappa’s leadership and all community leaders demanded he should continue as chief minister. In spite of it, he was removed and now, BJP is in trouble, the seer said.
“When a seer makes a serious statement, they should think about it. After they came to power as a saffron force, they did not respect seers. They behaved arrogantly after they were accused of taking commissions and other corruption charges, he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
‘Industry partnerships, new funding key to research'
Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability
Parties must promote women, youth leaders
World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday
Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy
EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden
Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill
Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees
'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti