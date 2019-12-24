‘CAA has affected character of Indian Constitution’

Writer Devanuru Mahadeva said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has badly affected the secular character of the Indian Constitution. Hundreds of people, including members of 15 organisations, gathered at the Rangacharlu Town Hall here on Tuesday, to register their protest.

Addressing the agitators, Mahadeva said, it is a conspiracy to drown the Constitution by corrupting it without directly opposing it. The protest was held under the umbrella of ‘Constitution Protection Committee Against CAA’ and ‘Mysuru Against CAA and NRC’.

The writer suspected that the Union government was planning to evict the original inhabitants of the forests to facilitate the exploitation of forests by corporate companies and mining companies.

“Students should take part in protests against NRC. They should also be responsible while protesting. The rescue of four policemen by agitators in Gujarat should serve as a good ideal. In West Bengal, BJP activists, who were pelting stones at trains were nabbed. Students should be cautious about such misdeeds,” he said.

“While Home Minister Amit Shah declares that NRC would be implemented across the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says ‘no’. Whom to trust? But, both are playing with the lives of the people,” said Mahadeva.

Writer Krishna Prasad said, “I am Hindu, but I am wearing Islamic headwear. How do you identify me by my clothes? IPS officers are posting instigating posts on social media. They should understand that they are the servants of the people and not of those who run the government”.

Activist Pa Mallesh demanded a ban on BJP and RSS. S R Hiremath of Janasangram Parishat described Modi as a ‘Shameless PM’.

Badagalapura Nagendra, B P Mahesh Chandra Guru, K S Shivaramu, Umadevi, Basavaraju, Dr Sarah Khan and P V Nanjaraja Urs were present.