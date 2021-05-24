Cancel licences if hotels violate Covid guidelines: MLA

Cancel licences if shops, hotels violate Covid guidelines, MLA directs PDOs

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • May 24 2021, 21:52 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 22:33 ist
MLA G T Devegowda paid a visit to Covid Care Centre at Chamundeshwari Assembly segment in Mysuru on Monday. Mysuru Tahsildar Rakshith is seen. DH PHOTO

JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda on Monday directed panchayat development officers (PDOs) to cancel the trade licences of hotels and shops violating the Covid guidelines. PDOs should be like Superintendent of Police (SP) in the village, he said.

Devegowda, who visited Doddakanya village under his Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, directed the PDOs to take stringent measures following the complaint by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and health workers about the violation of Covid norms by hotels and shops. The Asha workers and PDO urged the MLA to direct police personnel to intensify the drive at the villages.

The workers also claimed that negligence at the villages resulted in widespread of the cases. 

Devegowda said, “The PDO is the head and the officers have to take needed measures at their respective villages. They should be like sub-inspector, circle inspector and SP (Superintendent of Police) to the village. Cancel licence of the shops permanently. Stop giving ration to the
violators.”

The MLA also directed to maintain cleanliness at the villages and also concentrate more on toilets at Covid Care Centres. Use available funds and don’t wait for any orders, he said. 

