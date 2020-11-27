‘Centre approves Rs 4.16 crore grant for Nagapura tribal farmers’

Social Welfare Minister Sriramulu opined that it was very happy to notice that the efforts to bring the tribals, who had moved out of Nagarahole forest 20 years ago, into the mainstream has been successful.

Speaking after distributing cows to the beneficiaries of Farmers’ organisation and Milk producers’ unit at Nagapura Tribal Rehabilitation Centre in Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district on Thursday, he said that there are significant changes among the tribals who moved out of the forest two decades ago.

The Union government has released Rs 4.16 crore for the tribals to take up agricultural activities. The second generation of the tribal community involved actively in agriculture is a good sign of development, he added.