‘Rs 4.16 crore grant for Nagapura tribal farmers’

‘Centre approves Rs 4.16 crore grant for Nagapura tribal farmers’

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Hunsur (Mysuru dist),
  • Nov 27 2020, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 22:30 ist
Minister B Sriramulu distributes cows under Animal Husbandry scheme to the beneficiaries of Nagapura Tribal hamlet in Hunsur taluk on Thursday. DH PHOTO

Social Welfare Minister Sriramulu opined that it was very happy to notice that the efforts to bring the tribals, who had moved out of Nagarahole forest 20 years ago, into the mainstream has been successful.

Speaking after distributing cows to the beneficiaries of Farmers’ organisation and Milk producers’ unit at Nagapura Tribal Rehabilitation Centre in Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district on Thursday, he said that there are significant changes among the tribals who moved out of the forest two decades ago.

The Union government has released Rs 4.16 crore for the tribals to take up agricultural activities. The second generation of the tribal community involved actively in agriculture is a good sign of development, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Social Welfare Minister Sriramulu
tribal funds

What's Brewing

Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

US, Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt, road

US, Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt, road

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

 