'Chitradurga will have component manufacturing unit'

Chitradurga will have component manufacturing unit: Union Minister

The proposed unit will produce various components required for persons with physical disabilities

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Aug 19 2021, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 13:24 ist
Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment A Narayanaswamy. Credit: DH photo

Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment A Narayanaswamy stated that Components Manufacturing unit will be established in Chitradurga.

Speaking to media persons during his visit to Composite Regional Centre for persons with disabilities, on Thursday, he said, the proposed unit will produce various components required for persons with physical disabilities, including hearing aids. He has already directed the authorities concerned to identify suitable land for the purpose.

He also opined that though the Centre is providing many equipment to persons with physical disabilities people and elected representatives are not aware of it. So, there is a need to give wide publicity about it.

Various materials must be distributed to beneficairies through elected representatives so that they would be aware of it. He directed the authorities concerned to take steps to ensure that this is followed in the coming days without fail.

He said around 12 acres of land had been identified near Vaddinahalli for the construction of Composite Regional Centre building. He promised that bhoomi puja for the same would be performed in two months.

Davangere MP G M Siddeshwar, MLA N Linganna, former MLC A H Shivayogiswamy and officials of the department were present on the occasion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

A Narayanaswamy
Karnataka
Chitradurga
Manufacturing

Related videos

What's Brewing

Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?

Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?

Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan

Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan

This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion

This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion

Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show

Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

Messi launches his own NFT art collection 'Messiverse'

Messi launches his own NFT art collection 'Messiverse'

 