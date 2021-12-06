CID probe starts in custodial death in Chitradurga

CID probe starts in custodial death in Chitradurga

KTJ Nagar Police have registered a suo motu case and it has been handed over to CID for a probe

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS,
  • Dec 06 2021, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 20:26 ist
Relatives of the deceased staged a protest on Sunday in the premises of district Chigaetri General hospital. Credit: iStock Images

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday initiated a probe into the alleged custodial death of a man from Chitradurga, for which two police personnel had been suspended. 

Kumar (35), a native of Bahaddur Ghatta at Bharamasagar in Chitradurga district, had reportedly died in Sri Lodge in the city when he was in police custody. Relatives of the deceased staged a protest on Sunday in the premises of district Chigaetri General hospital alleging that police were responsible for his death. They demanded that a case must be registered against them and Rs 50 lakh compensation must be given to members of the bereaved family. 

Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth told DH that family members of Kumar had not lodged a complaint in this regard yet. KTJ Nagar Police have registered a suo motu case and it has been handed over to CID for a probe. The probe team led by Venkatesh arrived in Davangere for the investigation. 

Meanwhile, police inspector Girish and sub-inspector Megharaj attached to Cybercrime, Economic Offences & Narcotics Wing police station had been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty. 

