Classes for VI, VII students commence in Dakshina Kannada

Clad in new uniforms, students of class VI and VIII enthusiastically entered their classrooms across Dakshina Kannada district on Monday. The classes for sixth and seventh begun after the district administration gave the nod for resumption of classes due to decline in covid-19 positivity rate.

Arrangements were made to sanitise all classrooms ahead of the opening of the schools for the children. Some of the schools were decked with green leaves and flowers to welcome the students. Teachers had even made arrangements to welcome each and every child by offering them a rose as well.

The classes had remained suspended since April 2020. Later, the teachers were conducting class via online mode. After the decline in Covid-19 cases, the classes for class 6 and 7 had resumed from January 2021 till March. Owing to second wave of Covid-19, the schools remained closed. To avoid chaos, classes for eighth standard was held in the noon from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Volunteers had carried out shramadaan in school premises ahead of the reopening day. Uppinangady Government Model Higher Primary School which was surrounded by weeds and slush due to stagnant rain water was cleaned by members of SKSSF Viqaya team to welcome students from Monday.

As many as 45 members of Viqaya team cleared the weeds that had grown around the school and its ground. Later, they cleaned the roof of school building. School head teacher Devaki said that weeds had grown all over the school building that had remained closed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Viqaya team has cleaned the school premises to welcome students.

Schools had even made arrangement to check the body temperature of the students using thermal scanners and sanitisers. Even social distancing was maintained inside the classes. Students were asked to get hot water for drinking.