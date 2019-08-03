Cloud seeding soon in KRS, Malnad: BSY

Authorities have been directed to intensify cloud seeding in the KRS and Malnad regions where rainfall has been deficient, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Saturday.

“It’s unfortunate that rainfall hasn’t happened as expected. There’s no water in the KRS and Malnad hasn’t received enough rains. I’ve instructed (officials) that cloud seeding should be done in the KRS and Malnad regions. Cloud seeding has seen success wherever it has been done thus far. There’s no shortage of funds,” Yediyurappa said, while inaugurating the BJP’s membership drive.

Yediyurappa assured that he would try to get from the Centre, pending funds for the state. “I’m meeting Karnataka MPs on August 6. I am also meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman,” he said.

Earlier in the day, senior IAS officers briefed Yediyurappa on various matters pertaining to the state that need the Centre’s attention. For instance, Karnataka is yet to get Rs 2,500 crore from the Centre under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Membership

The BJP, which has targeted enrolling 50 lakh new members in Karnataka, should win all elections on the strength of its organisation, Yediyurappa said.

“Last time, we had 80 lakh new members. This time, our target is 50 lakh and already 12 lakh have been registered. In every Assembly constituency, 50,000 new members, and 100 in every booth, should be enrolled,” he told party workers.