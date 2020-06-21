Clouds eclipse celestial phenomenon in Kodagu

The first 'ring of fire' annular solar eclipse of the year 2020 could not be witnessed in Kodagu, as the sky remained overcast disappointing a majority of eclipse watchers.

In Madikeri, the eclipse was witnessed between 11 am and 12 noon, amidst clouds. People preferred to remain inside their houses. The astronomical incident had its impact on commercial activities too.

The previous solar eclipse to be seen in Kodagu was on December 26.

Talacauvery, Bhagamandala, Omkareshwara and Igguthappa temples remained closed after offering prayers in the morning. Entry of devotees to the temples were restricted during the solar eclipse. The temples were reopened after 5 pm for cleansing.