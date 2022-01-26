Congress politicising Narayana Guru issue: Sunil Kumar

Congress politicising Narayana Guru issue: Sunil Kumar

Further, he said that Congress is losing its base in the country and in Karnataka

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 26 2022, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 14:41 ist

District-in-Charge Minister Sunil Kumar, who is also Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister, accused the Congress and Left parties of politicising the issue over Narayana Guru tableau proposal of Kerala. 

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of Republic Day celebrations, the Minister said, "Narayana Guru is not restricted to any religion or caste. He stood above all the systems in society. For politicising the issue, the Congress and Left parties are engaged in creating confusion in the minds of the people. Any programmes that aimed to honour Narayana Guru, I will support them wholeheartedly. As the organisers of Narayana Guru tableau in Dakshina Kannada had clarified that it was not against any individual, I am supporting the tableau procession," he said. 

"The Congress in the Council of the Mangaluru City Corporation had opposed the naming of Lady Hill Circle after Narayana Guru. They had insulted Narayana Guru. Now, they feel that Narayana Guru is insulted over the issue of tableau proposal," said the Minister. 

Further, he said that Congress is losing its base in the country and in Karnataka. "Just wait and watch over the condition of Congress in the ongoing Assembly elections and also in the upcoming BBMP election. The BJP led by Basavaraj Bommai government will once again come to power in the state," he predicted. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Republic Day 2022
India News
Karnataka News
Karnataka
tableau

Related videos

What's Brewing

Air manoeuvres steal the show at Republic Day parade

Air manoeuvres steal the show at Republic Day parade

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

Google's R-Day doodle showcases elements of parade

Google's R-Day doodle showcases elements of parade

4 factors that may increase chances of long Covid

4 factors that may increase chances of long Covid

DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?

DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?

73rd Republic Day: What is a strong nation?

73rd Republic Day: What is a strong nation?

Vegan travel: It's not fringe anymore

Vegan travel: It's not fringe anymore

Pride in heart sustains India's poorly-paid flag-makers

Pride in heart sustains India's poorly-paid flag-makers

Patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day 2022

Patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day 2022

Afghan turmoil drives India's Central Asia push

Afghan turmoil drives India's Central Asia push

 