Congress politicising Narayana Guru issue: Sunil Kumar

District-in-Charge Minister Sunil Kumar, who is also Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister, accused the Congress and Left parties of politicising the issue over Narayana Guru tableau proposal of Kerala.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of Republic Day celebrations, the Minister said, "Narayana Guru is not restricted to any religion or caste. He stood above all the systems in society. For politicising the issue, the Congress and Left parties are engaged in creating confusion in the minds of the people. Any programmes that aimed to honour Narayana Guru, I will support them wholeheartedly. As the organisers of Narayana Guru tableau in Dakshina Kannada had clarified that it was not against any individual, I am supporting the tableau procession," he said.

"The Congress in the Council of the Mangaluru City Corporation had opposed the naming of Lady Hill Circle after Narayana Guru. They had insulted Narayana Guru. Now, they feel that Narayana Guru is insulted over the issue of tableau proposal," said the Minister.

Further, he said that Congress is losing its base in the country and in Karnataka. "Just wait and watch over the condition of Congress in the ongoing Assembly elections and also in the upcoming BBMP election. The BJP led by Basavaraj Bommai government will once again come to power in the state," he predicted.

