Cop rebukes staff for slapping fine

Cop rebukes staff for slapping fine over not wearing mask

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • May 26 2020, 21:44 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 21:44 ist
Representative image (iStock)

Assistant sub-inspector, attached to Kote police station, reportedly abused city corporation staff for slapping a fine of Rs 200 on him for not wearing a face mask in a public place at Gopi circle in the city on Tuesday evening. 

Sources in city corporation told DH that Assistant sub-inspector Ramachandra Nayak was on a bike without uniform. The staff slapped fine as per the norms for not wearing a face mask.

But the cop refused to pay and argued with the staff. Heated arguments were exchanged between corporation staff and the cop.

Later circle police inspector, who was at Gopi circle, pacified his colleague and advised him to pay penalty. After paying the penalty, the cop allegedly threatened the staff that he would teach a lesson to them if they come to police station.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
shivamogga
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Police
Karnataka

What's Brewing

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

 