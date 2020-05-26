Cop rebukes staff for slapping fine over not wearing mask

Assistant sub-inspector, attached to Kote police station, reportedly abused city corporation staff for slapping a fine of Rs 200 on him for not wearing a face mask in a public place at Gopi circle in the city on Tuesday evening.

Sources in city corporation told DH that Assistant sub-inspector Ramachandra Nayak was on a bike without uniform. The staff slapped fine as per the norms for not wearing a face mask.

But the cop refused to pay and argued with the staff. Heated arguments were exchanged between corporation staff and the cop.

Later circle police inspector, who was at Gopi circle, pacified his colleague and advised him to pay penalty. After paying the penalty, the cop allegedly threatened the staff that he would teach a lesson to them if they come to police station.