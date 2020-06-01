Coronavirus cases continue to surge in Mandya, Hassan

Mandya and Hassan districts continued to report a large number of Covid-19 positive cases on Monday, with a majority of them having a travel history of Maharashtra. While Mandya reported 15, Hassan confirmed 16 positive cases.

Out of 15 cases in Mandya, four are female and the remaining 11 are male. While Patient 3238, a 20-year-old male, suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), the contact history of P-3240, a 64-year-old female, is under tracing.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The remaining 13 cases have a travel history of Maharashtra. With 15 positive cases on Monday, the total number of cases jumped to 285. In all, 61 patients have recovered and are discharged. There are 224 active cases.

Sixteen people tested positive for Covid in Hassan, including a police constable from Nuggehalli. All other cases are from Channarayapatna taluk. With this, the total number of positive cases increased to 173. Out of 16 new cases, six are male and 10 are female. While the contact of P-3231, a 28-year-old female, is under tracing, the remaining have a travel history of Maharashtra. There are 148 active cases and 30 people have been discharged so far.

With the police constable diagnosed with Covid 19, Nuggehalli police station has been totally sealed down. He tested positive when the police personnel were subject to Covid tests on May 28, as a precautionary measure.

Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda visited the police station on May 31 and directed to seal down the station.

The police station has been temporarily shifted to Pre-Matric Girls Hostel and only two personnel are deployed. All others are under home quarantine.