Coronavirus Lockdown: Dakshina Kannada celebrates Eid with in-home prayers

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of a month long fast, was observed across Dakshina Kannada on Sunday. Following the lockdown, the festival was observed with in-home prayers substituting mass prayers at masjids.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Dakshina Kannada district Khazi Alhaj Bekal Ibrahim Musliyar had called upon Muslim community not to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with pomp.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The khazi had asked the members to offer prayers at home. He had asked community members not to shake hands or gather in groups, which is normally a part of sharing joy and happiness during the festival.

The festival spirit was missing with COVID-19 casting its shadow on the festival. Every year, the members of the Muslim community were observing mass prayers at Idgah Maidan at Light House Hill road in Mangaluru. However this year the entire area wore a deserted look following COVID-19 pandemic.