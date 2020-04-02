Coronavirus: Social distancing goes for a toss at Ramanagar cocoon market

Social distancing went for a toss at the government cocoon market in Ramanagar which opened after a gap of one week.

A large number of sericulture farmers made a beeline for the cocoon market on Thursday, including those from other districts as well as other states.

Officials had a tough time controlling them. They were from districts like Mandya, Ramanagar, Kalaburagi and Shivamogga as also from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

As many as 2,729 kg of the cross-breed variety and 9,830 kg of bivoltine silk, locally produced, arrived here.

They were sold at Rs 304/kg and Rs 330/kg respectively.

Sanitisers were provided to the farmers and the reelers at the entrance of the market and it was announced on the public address system that they must follow social distancing. But they were in no mood to follow the same.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The prices had fallen over the last one week following the lockdown. The government had allowed the reelers to pick the cocoons directly from the houses of the farmers.

Market deputy director Munibasaiah told reporters that the numbers were less as it was day one. He said it would be more difficult to maintain social distancing in the coming days as the number of people visiting the market would be more.

Munibasaiah said they had brought the matter to the notice of the higher-ups.

Since the market premises on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway is congested, two more would be started in the city, including one near the DC office.

The farmers and reelers who were at the market on Wednesday had a tough time as none of the hotels in the city was open.

Some of them had brought food packed from home, but the others had to go hungry. There were no toilet facilities at the market. There are no arrangements for overnight stay either.