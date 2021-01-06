Couple kill their kids before ending own lives in Hosapete

A couple poisoned their two kids before ending their own life by hanging at Gadiganur village in Hosapete taluk of Ballari district late on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Nanjundeshwara(32), his wife Parvathi(27) and their children Gowthami(3) and Swaroop(2). Nanjundeshwara, an employee of JSW Company, and his wife gave poison to the children on Tuesday night and ended their own lives by hanging.

The neighbours came to know about the incident on Wednesday morning. The police found a suicide note in which the deceased wrote that they took the extreme step on their own.

It is said that Nanjundeshwara had borrowed a huge loan and they may have taken this extreme step because they failed to repay the loan.

A case has been registered at Gadinganur Police Station.