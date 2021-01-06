Couple kill their kids before ending own lives

Couple kill their kids before ending own lives in Hosapete

The police found a suicide note in which the deceased wrote that they took the extreme step on their own

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS , Hosapete, DHNS,
  • Jan 06 2021, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 17:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A couple poisoned their two kids before ending their own life by hanging at Gadiganur village in Hosapete taluk of Ballari district late on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Nanjundeshwara(32), his wife Parvathi(27) and their children Gowthami(3) and Swaroop(2). Nanjundeshwara, an employee of JSW Company, and his wife gave poison to the children on Tuesday night and ended their own lives by hanging.

The neighbours came to know about the incident on Wednesday morning. The police found a suicide note in which the deceased wrote that they took the extreme step on their own.

It is said that Nanjundeshwara had borrowed a huge loan and they may have taken this extreme step because they failed to repay the loan.

A case has been registered at Gadinganur Police Station.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hosapete
Karnataka
Suicide

What's Brewing

Pandemic drives more Indians to illegal mica mines

Pandemic drives more Indians to illegal mica mines

Rare white tiger born at Nicaragua zoo

Rare white tiger born at Nicaragua zoo

Indonesia sea turtles hatch their way out to freedom

Indonesia sea turtles hatch their way out to freedom

Shops, cafes can stay open 24/7. Will they?

Shops, cafes can stay open 24/7. Will they?

Did you know ARR was supposed to compose for 'Sye Raa'?

Did you know ARR was supposed to compose for 'Sye Raa'?

What makes Bengaluru India's science capital?

What makes Bengaluru India's science capital?

What the Republicans might gain if they lose Georgia

What the Republicans might gain if they lose Georgia

 