Covid-19: Direct flights from Hubballi to resume from July 1

Direct flights from Hubballi to Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Goa and Cochin, which were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume from July 1.

Indigo Airlines’ Hubballi-Mumbai flight will take off from Hubballi Domestic Airport at 1:00 pm and reach Mumbai at 2:45 pm. The return flight will commence its journey at 3:15 pm and reach Hubballi at 4:40 pm.

The Chennai-Hubballi flight will take off from Chennai at 6:00 am and reach Hubballi at 8:10 am.

The flight will make its return journey at 5:20 pm and reach Chennai at 7:10 pm.

The direct flight to Bengaluru will commence its journey from Hubballi at 11:40 am and reach its destination at 1:00 pm, while the return journey is scheduled at 8:30 pm and reach Hubballi at 9:55 pm.

Similarly, two connective flights from Bengaluru, which starts their journey at 7:15 am and 3:30 pm will reach Hubballi in 1 hour 20 minutes.

To Cochin, a flight from Hubballi will take off at 8:35 am and reach its destination at 10:20 am and its return journey will start at 10:50 am and reach here at 12:40 pm.

A flight to Goa will start its journey from Hubballi at 9:00 am and reach Goa at 9:50 am, and return to Hubballi at 11:10 am.

Alliance Airlines will start its Hubballi-Hyderabad flight from July 9, while Indigo Airlines will commence its flight on the same route from August 2, informed Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on his Facebook page.

