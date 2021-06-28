Travellers screened at Maharashtra-bordering districts

Covid-19: Travellers from Maharashtra screened at Belagavi

Fully vaccinated travellers were allowed entry

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS,
  • Jun 28 2021, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 14:43 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka district officials conducted a thorough screening of people from Maharashtra entering Belagavi district as the threat of the Delta virus rose in the state.

Teams of officials checked Covid-19 symptoms and negative test reports for travellers coming from the districts bordering Maharashtra near Shinoli on the Belagavi-Bachi road in Belagavi taluk, Kognoli in Nippani, Athani, Kagwad and Kankumbi in Khanapur on Monday.

Read | Delta Plus: K Sudhakar says 600 samples sent for genomic testing: State steps up vigil on Kerala, Maharashtra borders

The border sees much activity as many from different villages in Chandgad taluk in Kolhapur visit Belagavi for essential needs. Shinoli also houses industries employing many from the city and surrounding vilages in Belagavi taluk.

Kognoli saw intensified checking as it is located on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway. Athani and Kagwad, that share borders with Sangli, and Kankumbi, that is adjacent to Goa, also saw tough screening.

Fully vaccinated travellers were allowed entry. 

Belagavi
Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

