Covid deaths in Kolar: 2 medical officers suspended

Two officers, including the district surgeon, have been suspended in connection with the death of five Covid patients at District SNR Hospital in Kolar. The deaths occurred on Monday.

Soon after coming to know of the deaths, District In-charge and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar rushed to the hospital to take stock of the situation. He ordered the immediate suspension of District Surgeon Dr S G Narayanaswamy and Resident Medical Officer, Dr Narayanaswamy, pending departmental inquiry.

The minister, who held an overnight meeting with medical staff took serious exception for not putting into use 40 ventilators supplied to the SNR Hospital. “It’s a herculean task to get even one ventilator in Bengaluru,” he fumed.

“There have been some lapses in treating Covid patients at the district hospital. It is wrong to allow the family members of the patient stay in the ICU. I have not seen such facility in any other hospital,” Sudhakar said.

The minister said that there had been no lapse in the supply of oxygen to the hospital. The patients passed away since they came to the hospital at the last minute, in a critical condition. He said he would monitor Covid situation in the district on a daily basis.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan visited the district on Tuesday and held a meeting with the officials about the Covid situation.