Covid impact triggers health awareness among public

Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed several lives, has also created a sort of health awareness, among the public, as the number of people undergoing medical checkups and counselling has increased after the lockdown was lifted.

With experts raising an alarm that those suffering with comorbidities, like hypertension or diabetes mellitus, are likely to develop a more severe course and progression of the disease, people suffering from medical comorbidities are rushing to counselling centres and diabetology clinics.

Sushma Appaiah of Nutrition and Diet Solution centres at Roopa Nagar and Bogadi in Mysuru city, explained that Covid pandemic has created fear among the people, and there is a steady rise in the number of consultations, compared to other times. As there is a widespread opinion that people with diabetes and hypertension have over twice the risk of death with Covid, compared with healthy persons, many are volunteering to get tests done to keep rising blood sugar and blood pressure under control.

According to a study, conducted during the Covid period, patients with medical comorbidities are at risk and have an increased admission rate to Intensive Care Unit and mortality.

Dr K S Sadananda, medical superintendent, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said, “The pandemic might have created awareness. People have shown interest in getting medical checkups done, as hypertension is also one of the medical comorbidity, a threat to life during Covid infection.”

There was a 50% dip in the number of patients during March, April and May, may be mainly due to the fear of coming out. However, the Out Patient Department is back to normalcy. The hospital is attending to emergency cases now and the admission rate has increased to 80%. However, when compared to last year, there is a dip of 20%, he said.

Dr Veena Nanjappa, cardiologist, who conducted a study on the issue at Jayadeva Hospital said that there is a dip in 17% to 18% of heart patients, compared to previous years.

Follow a healthy lifestyle like diet control, proper eating schedule, some form of physical activities, have more fruits and proper sleep of seven to eight hours to fight health issues. Drink water to stay hydrated and do not forget to take medication, advise experts.