Covid vaccination drive in Mysuru on Aug 30

Mysuru Beedi Mazdoor Association and the Management of Central Hospital for Beedi workers have organised a Covid-19 vaccination drive for beedi workers and the general public at Farooqia Girls High School, Azeez Sait Nagar, on August 30.
The drive will be held between 10 am and 5 pm. All above 18 years olds may get vaccinated, according to K C Showkath Pasha, Secretary, Mysuru Beedi Workers Association.
