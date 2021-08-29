Covid vaccination drive in Mysuru on Aug 30

Covid vaccination drive in Mysuru on Aug 30

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 29 2021, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 22:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

Mysuru Beedi Mazdoor Association and the Management of Central Hospital for Beedi workers have organised a Covid-19 vaccination drive for beedi workers and the general public at Farooqia Girls High School, Azeez Sait Nagar, on August 30.

The drive will be held between 10 am and 5 pm. All above 18 years olds may get vaccinated, according to K C Showkath Pasha, Secretary, Mysuru Beedi Workers Association.

Coronavirus vaccine
Mysuru

