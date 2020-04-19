Criminal case if drugs are sold without prescription: DC

Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar has cautioned pharmacists that criminal cases will be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 against those who sell medication to people without doctors' prescriptions.

He said that even selling common drugs like Paracetamol and analgesics should be done against doctors' prescriptions. He pointed out it becomes difficult for doctors to diagnose Covid-19 in patients with symptoms if such drugs have been taken priorly without prescription.