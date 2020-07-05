Davangere Mayor flouts lockdown norms

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Jul 05 2020, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 18:44 ist
Representative image

City corporation Mayor BG Ajay Kumar of BJP has allegedly flouted lockdown guidelines of the government by celebrating his birthday in the office, on Sunday. 

The images of the birthday celebration that went viral on social media show that corporators and his followers, who greeted him on his birthday, did not wear face mask and did not maintain social distancing and thus, flouted the norms. 

The mayor's birthday celebration has run into controversy as first citizen of the city allegedly flouted lockdown norms of the government. Reacting to it, Superintdent of Police, Hanumantaraya told DH that he is collecting more information on the incident. He would initiate action if norms are flouted, he added.

Davangere
Lockdown
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Mayor

