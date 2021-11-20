Davangere schools to be closed on Nov 20 due to rains

Davangere schools to be closed today due to rains

  • Nov 20 2021, 06:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 06:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Following the incessant unseasonal rains that had been lashing the district for the past two days, Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi, on Friday, issued an order declaring holiday for pre-nursery, primary, higher primary and high schools on November 20 to ensure safety of students and teachers.

In the order, he said it is applicable for government, aided and unaided schools including Anganwadi centres across the district. So, classes from first standard to 10th will remain suspended on November 20.  

