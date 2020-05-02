Davangere's first coronavirus victim buried

Davangere in Karnataka, which recorded eight COVID-19 positive cases in 48 hours, registered one death on Friday night. The last rites of the 69-year old man (patient number 556) from Jaalinagar, who died in district general hospital in the city on May 1, were held in graveyard near P B Road as per guidelines of the government in the wee hours of Saturday.

The man had diabetes and blood pressure and he was under medication for both for the past many years. He was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30 and breathed his last in the hospital on May 1. His son, three daughters-in-law and one-year-old grand son had also tested positive and they are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Mahantesha Beelagi said the last rites of the man were conducted at 4:00 am on Saturday as per the protocol.