Deputy tahsildar, 2 staffers held for graft in Kolar

Sleuths caught the trio while they were receiving the bribe at the office

  • Mar 12 2022, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 01:29 ist
The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths arrested a deputy tahsildar and two revenue department officials for allegedly receiving bribes at their office here on Friday.

The suspects are M Prabhakaran, the deputy tahsildar, Janardhan Gowda, the first division assistant of the deputy commissioner’s office and Manoj, the contractual employee, said the police.

A person from Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru had applied seeking 56 duplicate land conversion records of various survey numbers on February 4 and 22. Prabhakaran reportedly demanded Rs 2.80 lakh bribe, Rs 5,000 each for every record. Gowda had allegedly received Rs 10,000 as advance payment. The applicant had lodged a complaint with the sleuths as he was unwilling to bribe the officials.

Acting on a definite tip-off, the sleuths caught the trio while they were receiving the bribe at the office and recovered the bribe amount from them.

