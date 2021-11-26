Dharwad medical college sees 116 more Covid-19 cases, tally at 182

116 more test Covid positive in Dharwad medical college

Testing intensified after 66 students of SDM College in Dharwad tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday

  • Nov 26 2021, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 14:25 ist
As many as 182 students of SDM College of Medical Sciences & Hospital at Sattur in Dharwad have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, including 66 students who had tested positive on Thursday, district administration officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil told DH that the administration intensified RT-PCR and RAT testing on Thursday, by taking swabs of 690 students and staff, of whom 116 returned positive tests.

Patil said that all students have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccines and have been placed in quarantine. Those whose test results are awaited have also been directed to isolate themselves.

Patil said that the parents of students who had attended an event on November 17 at the college have also been asked to undergo tests and quarantine themselves.

As the positive cases continue to spike, a holiday was declared to all schools and colleges located 500 metres from the college.

