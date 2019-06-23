DKS lobbying for dropping cases: Yatnal

Former Union minister and BJP MLA from Vijapur Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday alleged that Irrigation Minister D K Shivakumar had been lobbying with the BJP national president and Central ministers to drop I-T and ED cases against him.

Speaking to reporters here, Yatnal said, “He (DKS) is exerting pressure on the Central ministers through someone to drop cases against him. He is said to have assured the Union ministers and the BJP president that he would not oppose the BJP forming government in the state. No one from BJP has invited Shivakumar to join the party,” he said.

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda is taking out padayatra to ensure his son Kumaraswamy stay afloat. Before taking out padayatra, they should provide details of grants sanctioned to north Karnataka. he said .