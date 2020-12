More than 15 residents were bitten by a dog with rabies in Shiralakoppa town on Friday evening.

According to people, the dog with rabies went on biting people in various parts of the town. It has bitten some sheep also.

Around ten injured persons are undergoing treatment in a community health centre in the town and the others are undergoing treatment in district McCann general hospital in Shivamogga city.

Later, town panchayat workers captured the dog.